With so much uncertainty as to when theaters will reopen, Disney and Pixar decided to move up the release of Onward on digital and Disney+. The film was released in theaters on March 6, 2020 and will be made available on digital and Movies Anywhere beginning March 20th at 5pm PT/8pm ET. The digital purchase price is set at $19.99.

Onward will premiere on Disney+ on April 3rd.

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe, affecting all industries – including the entertainment industry. Production on upcoming movies has shut down, and networks have halted production on television shows. Concerts have been canceled and major conventions and festivals/conventions including SXSW, Cannes, CinemaCon, and WonderCon have been postponed.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.







The Onward Plot, Courtesy of Pixar:

“In Onward, teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, embarking on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere.

Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.”







