Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 8 Photos: Preview of “It’s Alright, Ma”

Bernadette Peters guest stars on The CW’s Katy Keene season one episode eight. Episode eight, “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding),” airs on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT and was directed by Jessica Lowrey from a script by Will Ewing.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chan is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Chapter Eight: It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)” Plot – WE ARE A FAMILY – With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge (Beauchamp), Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger. Katy (Hale) is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra (Hyde). The group all wants to celebrate Pepper’s (Chan) birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters).

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”