Legacies Season 2 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing”

Season two episode 15 of The CW’s Legacies delivered on the promised battle between Josie and Lizzie. Dark Josie moved up the “Merge” date in order to take over her sister. Thankfully, Hope had a plan. She linked Lizzie to Landon so that when Josie killed her, Landon would also die. Given that he’s an immortal Phoenix, both were then resurrected.

Dark Josie, who’s working hand-in-hand with the Necromancer, believed she won which gives the team a chance to rescue the real Josie. Speaking of which, Hope is currently in her mind looking for a way to save her.

Meanwhile, Rafael confirmed he was murdered (he doesn’t have a heartbeat) and asked Landon to help him put an end to his undead life. However, Rafael discovered he can’t leave this earth because the Necromancer won’t let him. Landon pledged to do whatever it takes to bring him back and the bros hugged it out. Suddenly Raf’s eyes went white and he plunged the golden arrow into Landon! (That sound you heard as the arrow entered Landon’s body was the scream of thousands of devastated Legacies fans.)

Up next, season two episode 16 directed by Michael Karasick from a script by Thomas Brandon and Sylvia Batey Alcala. Episode 16, “Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing,” will air on March 26, 2020.

Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, and Quincy Fouse as MG. Aria Shahghasemi is Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael Waithe, and Matt Davis is Alaric Saltzman.

“Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing” Plot – SAVING JOSIE — In a race to save Josie (Bryant), Hope (Russell) infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairytale world filled with dark magic. Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric (Davis), Lizzie (Boyd) and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences.







The Season 2 Plot:

Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for The Vampire Diaries / The Originals universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with Legacies. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, Legacies told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman.

The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate.

Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.