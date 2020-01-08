‘Locke & Key’ Unlocks the First Trailer for the Netflix Series

Netflix’s much anticipated adaptation of the bestselling comic book series Locke & Key has just unveiled a full trailer. The new series set to premiere on February 7, 2020 was created for television by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. The comic books were written by Joe Hill, illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, and published by IDW Publishing.

The cast includes Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antoni, Ted Adams, Lindsey Springer, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Tim Southam, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa serve as executive producers.

The Locke & Key Plot:

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”







