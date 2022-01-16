‘1883’ Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: “The Fangs of Freedom”

Paramount+’s 1883 season one hits its stride with episode five, “The Fangs of Freedom.” Premiering January 16, 2022, episode five begins with Elsa (Isabel May) coming to terms with the dire circumstances the group finds itself in as they continue on this increasingly treacherous journey. They’ve lost men, women, and children, and the caravan’s only now leaving Texas behind and heading out into the true wilderness.

“The land of no consequence is behind us. We are in the land of no mercy now,” says Elsa in a voice-over.

Ennis (Eric Nelsen) and Wade (James Landry Hébert) warn Elsa to be extra vigilant and not stray from the group. Bandits are following not far behind, and Ennis wants Elsa to make sure she’s never alone.

As Wade looks for high ground to check out the territory, Shea (Sam Elliott) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) engage in a quiet discussion about the state of things. Shea’s emotional and wipes away tears, upset he’s made more women widows. He blames himself because these people are his responsibility and he’s failed them. Thomas wonders why he never cried for the men he lost in battle, and Shea confesses he did.

Thomas believes they need more food now, but Shea doesn’t want to make any unnecessary stops (in the wrong direction) to stock up.

Things are fairly peaceful over in the Dutton camp until James (Tim McGraw) explains Elsa’s been gone from their camp for a week because she’s working the herd. Margaret (Faith Hill) becomes upset when James claims he’s making a good cowboy out of their daughter. “I didn’t know that was the goal,” says Margaret.

Josef (Marc Rissmann) confronts Shea, upset his people are dying and there’s little left in the way of supplies. Thomas and Shea take offense, reminding him he chose to place all of the group’s food in the one wagon that didn’t make it across the river.

Josef confesses there are people within his group who are stealing their supplies. The food was placed in one wagon to keep it safe from the thieves among them. Shea demands Josef point out who’s stealing supplies and then asks James to accompany them as they take care of this issue.

Josef leads the group to one of the thieves and asks for the food to be returned. The man’s obviously a bully who’s never been confronted for his actions before, and he attempts to claim he traded for the food. That argument doesn’t go over well, and Josef begins to take supplies from the man’s wagon. Josef earns a beating for touching the wagon, but it’s not until Josef’s wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora), becomes involved in the struggle that James steps in and puts a halt to it.

James grabs supplies from the wagon while Thomas takes supplies from another thief’s wagon. Shea gives the two men refunds and warns he’ll kill them if he ever sees them again. Shea also issues a warning to the remaining immigrants, informing them they need to follow their chosen leader. He informs the group the most difficult part of the trip hasn’t even happened yet. (Apparently, more of the immigrants have somehow learned to speak English during the journey as Josef no longer translates instructions.)

While Wade’s out looking for info on the bandits, Margaret joins Elsa with the herd. Elsa confesses she kissed Ennis and Margaret admits she kissed a few boys at Elsa’s age. However, she tells her daughter not to let it get beyond the kissing stage. Elsa reveals she’s seen animals mate but doesn’t quite understand how it works for humans.

Margaret tells her to save herself for someone she loves, and Elsa thinks she might be in love with Ennis. Margaret decides it’s time for the birds and the bees conversation and accompanies Elsa into the river for a bath.

One of the season’s few light-hearted scenes featuring the mother and daughter plays out as Margaret admits she’s envious of the freedom her daughter has on this journey. There aren’t people around to pass judgment, but there will be once they make it to Oregon. “This trail is as free as you’ll ever be. The only rules you need to follow are the ones in your heart,” says Margaret.

Their conversation’s interrupted when Ennis rides up. He apologizes and explains they need to head back because the wagons are hitting the road.

Shea issues one final threat to those he’s left behind, reminding them they’re dead if they follow the group.

Elsa’s narration reveals they’ve lost eight men, six women, and four children to accidents. That many are being left behind as they head out, which means they’ve cut the group’s numbers in half.