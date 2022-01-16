‘1883’ Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: “The Fangs of Freedom”

Paramount+’s 1883 season one hits its stride with episode five, “The Fangs of Freedom.” Premiering January 16, 2022, episode five begins with Elsa (Isabel May) coming to terms with the dire circumstances the group finds itself in as they continue on this increasingly treacherous journey. They’ve lost men, women, and children, and the caravan’s only now leaving Texas behind and heading out into the true wilderness.
“The land of no consequence is behind us. We are in the land of no mercy now,” says Elsa in a voice-over.
Ennis (Eric Nelsen) and Wade (James Landry Hébert) warn Elsa to be extra vigilant and not stray from the group. Bandits are following not far behind, and Ennis wants Elsa to make sure she’s never alone.
As Wade looks for high ground to check out the territory, Shea (Sam Elliott) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) engage in a quiet discussion about the state of things. Shea’s emotional and wipes away tears, upset he’s made more women widows. He blames himself because these people are his responsibility and he’s failed them. Thomas wonders why he never cried for the men he lost in battle, and Shea confesses he did.
Thomas believes they need more food now, but Shea doesn’t want to make any unnecessary stops (in the wrong direction) to stock up.
Things are fairly peaceful over in the Dutton camp until James (Tim McGraw) explains Elsa’s been gone from their camp for a week because she’s working the herd. Margaret (Faith Hill) becomes upset when James claims he’s making a good cowboy out of their daughter. “I didn’t know that was the goal,” says Margaret.
Josef (Marc Rissmann) confronts Shea, upset his people are dying and there’s little left in the way of supplies. Thomas and Shea take offense, reminding him he chose to place all of the group’s food in the one wagon that didn’t make it across the river.
Josef confesses there are people within his group who are stealing their supplies. The food was placed in one wagon to keep it safe from the thieves among them. Shea demands Josef point out who’s stealing supplies and then asks James to accompany them as they take care of this issue.
Josef leads the group to one of the thieves and asks for the food to be returned. The man’s obviously a bully who’s never been confronted for his actions before, and he attempts to claim he traded for the food. That argument doesn’t go over well, and Josef begins to take supplies from the man’s wagon. Josef earns a beating for touching the wagon, but it’s not until Josef’s wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora), becomes involved in the struggle that James steps in and puts a halt to it.
James grabs supplies from the wagon while Thomas takes supplies from another thief’s wagon. Shea gives the two men refunds and warns he’ll kill them if he ever sees them again. Shea also issues a warning to the remaining immigrants, informing them they need to follow their chosen leader. He informs the group the most difficult part of the trip hasn’t even happened yet. (Apparently, more of the immigrants have somehow learned to speak English during the journey as Josef no longer translates instructions.)
While Wade’s out looking for info on the bandits, Margaret joins Elsa with the herd. Elsa confesses she kissed Ennis and Margaret admits she kissed a few boys at Elsa’s age. However, she tells her daughter not to let it get beyond the kissing stage. Elsa reveals she’s seen animals mate but doesn’t quite understand how it works for humans.
Margaret tells her to save herself for someone she loves, and Elsa thinks she might be in love with Ennis. Margaret decides it’s time for the birds and the bees conversation and accompanies Elsa into the river for a bath.
One of the season’s few light-hearted scenes featuring the mother and daughter plays out as Margaret admits she’s envious of the freedom her daughter has on this journey. There aren’t people around to pass judgment, but there will be once they make it to Oregon. “This trail is as free as you’ll ever be. The only rules you need to follow are the ones in your heart,” says Margaret.
Their conversation’s interrupted when Ennis rides up. He apologizes and explains they need to head back because the wagons are hitting the road.
Shea issues one final threat to those he’s left behind, reminding them they’re dead if they follow the group.
Elsa’s narration reveals they’ve lost eight men, six women, and four children to accidents. That many are being left behind as they head out, which means they’ve cut the group’s numbers in half.
Before heading out, Shea, Thomas, and James watch the group load up, noting they’re on the verge of starvation already. Thomas confirms he’s already chipped in his rations but James refuses to contribute to the group, despite Shea’s request he do so. James points to the 50 cattle ready for slaughter, but Thomas reminds him there’s rougher road ahead without any chance of replenishing the herd.
James is adamant he won’t turn over the Duttons’ supplies, and Shea’s done taking it easy on him. He demands James contribute rations or leave the group. James makes a deal – he’ll turn over rations if Shea commits to hiring a cook at their next stop. Shea gives James his word he’ll hire the first cook he comes across.
James joins Elsa with the herd and tells her to sleep in the family’s wagon. “Cattle and horses ain’t the only things they steal out here,” says James. For once Elsa doesn’t argue.
Night falls and everyone’s tucked in when Elsa decides to join Ennis at his campsite. The attraction’s too strong and she can’t deny how she feels about this handsome cowboy. Elsa’s a virgin and Ennis confesses he’s actually one, too. He once paid a prostitute but could never complete the act because his body didn’t like her.
Ennis tells Elsa he knows what to do – if she wants him to do it. Elsa doesn’t hesitate and quickly confirms she wants him to be her first.
Unfortunately for Elsa, Margaret wakes in the middle of the night and discovers the young couple making love. They’re near the main camp and Elsa’s not exactly being quiet, but Margaret doesn’t do anything and instead returns to her tent.
The men, women, and children who remained behind with the thieves are slaughtered by the bandits in the dead of night.
Elsa wakes, satisfied and happy. Her good mood doesn’t last long as Margaret’s first words are a stern warning to be careful. If she gets pregnant, her life will change forever. “Every choice has fangs,” says Margaret, and Elsa acknowledges she understands what her mother’s talking about.
Margaret also tells her young daughter she won’t raise her child for her, if she’s pregnant. Elsa promises she’ll raise her own baby and will ask Ennis if he’s willing to raise it with her. She doesn’t regret losing her virginity and Margaret wishes she could see the world through her daughter’s eyes. She’s certain someday Elsa will see the world through hers.
Elsa catches up with Ennis herding the cattle, riding up with a huge smile on her face as her voiceover confirms she loves Ennis and will love their child, if she’s pregnant.
She doesn’t even bother saying hi as she rides up to Ennis and asks, “If I have a baby are you man enough to raise it?” Ennis stares into her eyes and replies, “You aren’t like anyone I’ve ever met. Hell yes I’m man enough!”
They kiss and then Elsa finally says good morning. As she rides off, she reveals she’s off to tell her dad they’re getting married.
Wade warns Ennis that Elsa’s dad is going to kill him, and Ennis is shocked to learn the entire camp heard them making love last night.
Elsa doesn’t get the chance to talk to her dad about Ennis because he’s distracted by smoke on the horizon. Shea and Thomas join them, and James beckons Ennis and Wade over to discuss the bandits. Thomas confirms he believes there are six bandits and James thinks they need more guns. Shea disagrees. He thinks quality is more important than quantity when it comes to fighters. (Wade and Ennis have guns, but Ennis admits he’s never killed anyone.)
The group returns to camp to make a plan but James stops Ennis before he can join them. James knocks Ennis off his horse and Elsa quickly inserts herself between the men. She says she loves Ennis and she’s the one who went to him – not the other way around.
Ennis rises and stands his ground, declaring he’ll take whatever James dishes out. He’s not going to ask for permission to take Elsa and warns that if James doesn’t give him to her, he’ll steal her. (Tim McGraw’s never been better than in this scene.)
“You say you love her, but you won’t ever love her like I do. That’s my heart you’re running off with,” says James, choking up and straining to keep his emotions in control. “You better cradle it like an egg.”
Ennis promises to do just that.
A short while later the plan is put into action. Margaret will go with the group while James, Thomas, Wade, and Shea break off to hunt down the bandits. Josef and Risa will remain with their wagon at camp, making it appear as though they’ve been left behind.
Before riding off James warns Margaret to fight like hell if the bandits start attacking the main group.
The bandits watch from a nearby hill as the group heads out. The leader spots Josef’s lone wagon and comments on his wife’s worth on the market. He also spots Elsa and determines she’ll also be worth a pretty penny.
Since there’s only one wagon the bandits decide to attack now rather than wait until nightfall.
Josef sets himself up out of sight inside his wagon, cradling a shotgun and prepared to defend Risa.
The leader of the bandits walks up, claiming his horse bucked him off. Risa lies and says Josef is out fetching water. The stranger approaches and Risa reacts by whipping out her pistol and shooting him. He’s struck but still on his feet and on the verge of shooting Risa when Josef lets him have it with his shotgun.
The blast sends him flying backward but he’s still alive. Rita finishes him off with a bullet to the chest.
His buddies ride up, shooting as the gallop toward the wagon. Josef tells Rita to run as he returns fire.
The bandits stop their attack and turn their attention to the new threat that’s presented when James, Shea, Thomas, and Wade arrive to join the fight. The good guys chase the bandits away from Josef’s wagon and they race off toward the main group where they’re met by Margaret and others who are armed and ready to defend the group.
Margaret takes down one bandit and screams for her group to keep firing.
Ennis finds Elsa with her herd and instructs her to get her pistol out of her saddlebag. He then rides off to join Wade and the others.
Shea and his group have the bandits on the run and only a few of the thieves are left breathing. Ennis joins the shootout when there’s only one bandit left standing. Unfortunately, that one bandit is enough to take Ennis’ life and strip Elsa of her first love.
Ennis utters his final words as James bends down to check on his condition. “I loved her,” says Ennis.
“I don’t doubt it, son,” replies James.
Ennis has just taken his last breath as Elsa runs up. She watches absolutely devastated as her father shuts Ennis’ eyes.
Elsa screams as she holds Ennis’ dead body. She can barely catch her breath as she lays across his chest. Margaret joins her and draws her into a hug, attempting to comfort her grieving daughter.
A voice-over reveals this is the first time a death has touched her heart. “Today my eyes died. I see the world through my mother’s eyes now,” says Elsa. “Yes, freedom has fangs and it sunk them in me.”
Elsa spots the man who took her love away and marches toward him. She shoots him from close range and keeps shooting after he’s dead.
Elsa returns to Ennis’ side and lays beside him. She shuts her eyes and caresses his chest as the episode ends.
