The race is on to save Harry on Fox’s 9-1-1 season five episode three. “Desperate Measures” will air on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT followed by a new episode of The Big Leap.

Executive producers Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return to lead the cast as Athena Grant and Bobby Nash. Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark is Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han. Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah is May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis is Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh is Christopher Diaz, and John Harlan Kim plays Albert Han.

“Desperate Measures” Plot: As the citywide blackout continues to cause mayhem in Los Angeles, Athena races to save her family from a tragedy. Meanwhile, Eddie must make a difficult choice about his future and Maddie makes a life-changing decision.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

The first responders race into action when a series of ransomware attacks target computer systems, air traffic control towers and hospitals. Then, a massive city-wide blackout causes havoc in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena deals with a family emergency, Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens, Eddie suffers a health scare and a new call center operator takes charge.