‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 9 Photos, Trailer, Plot and Air Date

Fox’s 9-1-1 will return from its Thanksgiving break with season five episode nine, “Past is Prologue,” an episode that finds a massive sinkhole swallowing up parts of LA. Episode nine will air on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Executive producers Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return to lead the cast as Athena Grant and Bobby Nash. Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark is Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han. Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah is May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis is Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh is Christopher Diaz, and John Harlan Kim plays Albert Han.

“Past is Prologue” Plot: Bobby and the 118 race to the rescue when an abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole in downtown Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena investigates a 30-year-old cold case, Buck fears his relationship with Taylor might be ending, and Hen meets a man from her mother’s past.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

The first responders race into action when a series of ransomware attacks target computer systems, air traffic control towers and hospitals. Then, a massive city-wide blackout causes havoc in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena deals with a family emergency, Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens, Eddie suffers a health scare and a new call center operator takes charge.