Alicia Keys Joins ‘The Late Late Show’ for a Week of Live Performances

Alicia Keys is returning to CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden for a special week-long residency. Keys will perform live in person in front of a group of “pre-invited fans” beginning Monday, September 21st and running through Thursday, September 24th.

CBS says Alicia Keys’ “Television City Outdoor Shows” will follow Covid-19 protocols, with Keys performing in front of a drive-in crowd safely social distancing from their cars.

“Alicia Keys is one of the most iconic stars in the world,” stated executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. “She is also part of the Late Late family. So we are over the moon she is joining us for our first-ever outdoor drive-in shows at our home of Television City, in a week-long residency. We can’t wait.”

According to the official announcement, the 15-time Grammy Award winner will perform songs off her new album, Alicia. Keys’ seventh studio album was released today and includes “Underdog,” “Love Looks Better” (her latest single), and collaborations with Khalid and Miguel. Khalid is expected to join Keys during that song’s performance as part of the “Television City Outdoor Shows.”

Keys will also be joining James Corden in the Los Angeles studio for segments throughout the week of September 21st.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs at 12:37am ET/PT.