‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “Last Holiday”

The CW’s Supernatural will finally return with new episodes on October 8, 2020. The 15th and final season, which was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, comes back with episode 14, “Last Holiday.” Episode 14 was directed by Eduardo Sanchez from a script by Jeremy Adams.

The final season cast includes Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Misha Collins as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert as Jack.

“Last Holiday” Plot: MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.

Details on Supernatural Season 15, Courtesy of The CW:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam and Dean and the angel Castiel have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean.

In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.”