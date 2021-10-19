‘Blown Away’ Debuts a Teaser Trailer for Its Christmas-Themed Competition

Netflix’s binge-worthy glassblowing competition series Blown Away is welcoming back fan favorites from its first two seasons for Blown Away: Christmas. The four-episode special holiday challenge features season one standouts Alexander (3rd place) and Edgar (8th place), and season two’s Nao (4th place), Andi (5th place), and Cat (2nd place).

Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk hosts and Katherine Gray is the resident evaluator.

Netflix has set a November 19, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot:

Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown! ’Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.