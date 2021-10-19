‘Ozark’ Teaser Trailer Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

There’s a lot of talk of death and dying in the teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Netflix’s Ozark. The one-minute teaser includes clips of familiar Ozark locations and ends with the declaration that “today is a new beginning.”

The upcoming fourth season will air in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. Part one will premiere on Netflix on January 24, 2022. The network did not confirm a launch date for the series’ final seven episodes.

The cast is led by Emmy winner Jason Bateman, Emmy winner Laura Linney, and Emmy winner Julia Garner. Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, and Felix Solis also star. In addition, the cast includes Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Chris Mundy writes, executive produces, and serves as showrunner. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque also executive produce, with Laura Linney serving as a co-executive producer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.







