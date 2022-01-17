‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 9 Photos: Preview of “Boukman Baptiste”

NBC’s just released the first group of photos from season nine episode nine of The Blacklist. Episode nine – “Boukman Baptiste” – will air on January 20, 2022.

Season nine will be moving to Fridays at 8pm beginning February 25th.

In addition to James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the season nine cast includes Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

“Boukman Baptiste” Plot: A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.

Season 9 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”