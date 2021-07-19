Season two of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico ended with Max discovering his doppelgänger hidden inside a cave and Liz leaving Roswell in the rearview mirror after accepting a new job. Season three episode one, “Hands,” catches up with the now separated Scooby gang as they attempt to carry on with their lives.

Season three episode one, directed by Lance Anderson from a script by Carina Adly Mackenzie, will air on July 26, 2021.

The season three cast includes Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho, Nathan Dean as Max Evans, Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin, Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans-Bracken, and Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti. Tyler Blackburn returns as Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens is Maria DeLuca, Amber Midthunder is Rosa Ortecho, and Trevor St. John plays Master Sergeant Jesse Manes.

“Hands” Plot – SEASON PREMIERE – While Liz (Mason) is settling in to her new life and career in Los Angeles, Max (Dean), Isobel (Cowles) and Michael (Vlamis) are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

With Max Evans coming face to face in the final moments of Season 2 with an alien that looks like him… Season 3 will find him – and his alien siblings – tasked to uncover who exactly this mysterious figure is. Meanwhile, we’ll find our intrepid Liz Ortecho living out her dream job, high paid and changing the world in a lab in California with an ocean view. But a series of events will prove that our one-time lovers’ connection might not be severed for good. Which is good timing as in addition to a mysterious alien that looks just like Max offers context to why our heroes are on Earth in the first place, a mysterious radio signal begins broadcasting across Roswell. Plus, Alex Manes finds himself in the crosshairs of a new clandestine organization and Michael, Isobel, and Rosa all begin exhibiting new powers.

Confusing things even further is an eerie glimpse Maria gets of the future. Someone they love is going to die…