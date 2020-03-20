All Rise Season 1 Episode 19 Photos: Preview of “In the Fights”

CBS’s All Rise will return from a two-week break on Monday, March 30, 2020 with season one episode 19. Episode 19, “In the Fights,” was directed by Stacey K. Black from a script by Mellori Velasquez.

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

Episode 19 guest stars include Robert Adamson, Reina Hardesty, Jon Snow, Behzad Dabu, Luis Mercado, and Leeann DeMarco. Lindsey Gort, Todd Williams, Audrey Corsa, Joe Williamson, and Ryan Michelle Bathe have recurring roles in season one.

“In the Fights” Plot – Emily’s season-long composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence. Also, Lola struggles with supporting Robin’s distant job offer, and causes a rift with Mark when she reprimands his girlfriend, Amy, for grandstanding in the courtroom.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”