ABC’s Station 19 continues with season three episode, 10, “Something About What Happens When We Talk.” Episode 10 was directed by Yangzom Brauen from a script by Krista Vernoff and will air on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Episode 10 guest stars include Rigo Sanchez as Rigo, BJ Tanner as Tuck, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Kelly Thiebaud as Eva, Tracie Thoms as Dr. Diane Lewis, and Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca.

“Something About What Happens When We Talk” Plot – After some tense and traumatic experiences, the firefighters get a visit from a psychologist.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”







