Stumptown Season 1 Episode 10 Photos: Preview of “Reality Checks Don’t Bounce”

ABC’s new drama Stumptown will return from its short midseason break with season one episode 10, “Reality Checks Don’t Bounce.” Directed by Alex Zakrzewski from a script by Derek Jennings and Zahir McGree, episode 10 will air on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Cobie Smulders leads the cast as Dex Parios. Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim plays Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy is Detective Miles Hoffman.

Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer, and David Bernad produce the series based on the Stumptown graphic novel series written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood. Rucka, Southworth, and Greenwood are also involved as producers.

“Reality Checks Don’t Bounce” Plot – Dex is hired by a famous TV judge to help find his prodigal brother but soon finds that she is not the only one looking for him. Elsewhere, after a carjacking under his watch, Hoffman enlists Grey’s help in tracking down the carjackers. Back at home, Dex isn’t prepared for Ansel’s unexpected news.

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.