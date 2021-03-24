‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 5 Photos: “Blood, Sweat and Tears” Preview

The hospital’s in dire straits on NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode five, “Blood, Sweat and Tears.” Episode five is set to air on March 30, 2021.

Ryan Eggold returns to lead the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Blood, Sweat and Tears” Plot: When Sharpe notices the hospital’s blood supply is running dangerously low, Max concocts a plan to get New Amsterdam out of trouble. Reynolds realizes he has a thing or two to learn from Bloom while making peace with his new position. Iggy helps a patient face their inner demons.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin and Anna Suzuki as Sandra Fall inn ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 5 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom and Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta in season 3 episode 5 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom and Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in the “Blood, Sweat and Tears” episode (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in season 3 episode 5 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds and Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in season 3 episode 5 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe and Almeria Campbell as Anita Barkley in season 3 episode 5 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)



