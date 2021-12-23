‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, and Cast

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star cast promises season three of the popular drama will be epic, beginning with episode one’s ice storm. The third season kicks off on January 3, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT with “The Big Chill,” with new episodes arriving on Mondays at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

Episode one guest stars include Billy Burke as Billy Tyson and Julie Benz as Sadie.

“The Big Chill” Plot: An unexpected arctic cold front brings an ice storm to Austin and a variety of weather-related emergencies. Meanwhile, Owen deals with the fallout of the 126 closing, as Tommy, T.K., and Gillian settle into new employment and Judd and Grace prepare for the birth of their first baby.

911 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Rob Lowe in the “The Big Chill” season 3 premiere episode of ‘9-1-1: LONE STAR’ (Photo © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
911 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Briana Baker and Gina Torres in season 3 episode 1 (Phoot by Jordin Althaus © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
911 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Rafael Silva and Natacha Karam in the “The Big Chill” season premiere episode (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
911 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Rob Lowe in season 3 episode 1 (Photo © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
911 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Guest star Julie Benz in season 3 episode 1 (Photo © 2021 Fox Media LLC)
911 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Ronen Rubinstein in the “The Big Chill” season premiere episode (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
911 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Briana Baker, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein and Julian Works in season 3 episode 1 (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2022 Fox Media LLC)
911 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Gina Torres in the season 3 premiere (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2022 Fox Media LLC)



