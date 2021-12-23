‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, and Cast

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star cast promises season three of the popular drama will be epic, beginning with episode one’s ice storm. The third season kicks off on January 3, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT with “The Big Chill,” with new episodes arriving on Mondays at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

Episode one guest stars include Billy Burke as Billy Tyson and Julie Benz as Sadie.

“The Big Chill” Plot: An unexpected arctic cold front brings an ice storm to Austin and a variety of weather-related emergencies. Meanwhile, Owen deals with the fallout of the 126 closing, as Tommy, T.K., and Gillian settle into new employment and Judd and Grace prepare for the birth of their first baby.