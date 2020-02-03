Netflix just released a new clip along with photos from the coming of age series I Am Not Okay With This. The series is based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman and is set to premiere on February 26, 2020.

I Am Not Okay With This‘ cast is led by It‘s Sophia Lillis as Sydney. Wyatt Oleff (also from It) plays Stanley Barber and Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife) is Dina. Kathleen Rose Perkins (You’re The Worst) plays Maggie, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission) plays Liam, and Richard Ellis stars as Brad Lewis.

The series was co-created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall. Writer Hall and director Entwistle executive produce with Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry.

According to Netflix, the first season of the young adult series is made up of seven half-hour episodes.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”