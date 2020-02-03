Dare Me Season 1 Episode 6 Photos: Preview of “Code Red”

USA’s Dare Me will be taking a two-week break, returning on February 9, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Season one episode five found Beth having a difficult time dealing with the aftermath of the party. Plus, the squad experienced a horrific accident while training for Regionals. Episode six, “Code Red,” sees the squad continuing their march to the big championship event.

The season one cast includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

Code Red Plot – Colette feels the pressure of Regionals looming as a chance encounter leads Will to a dark place.







Details on Season 1, Courtesy of USA Network:

“Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Part coming-of-age story, part sports drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.”