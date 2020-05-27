‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “Icicle”

The CW’s Stargirl season one episode two found Pat giving Courtney a brief history lesson of the Justice Society of America as well as its archenemy, the Injustice Society. Season one episode three concentrates on one of the bad guys: Icicle. Directed by Michael Nankin from a script by Colleen McGuinness, episode three will air on June 2, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Icicle” Plot: THIS IS OUR DESTINY — After a dangerous confrontation with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Wilson) warns Courtney (Bassinger) to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her.

Meanwhile, Barbara (Smart) makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan (Jackson).







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.