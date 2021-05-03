Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Mr. Corman’ Gets an August Premiere on Apple TV+

Emmy Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt dropped the first photo from his upcoming comedy series Mr. Corman in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. Gordon-Levitt returns to live-action series television with a starring role in the Apple Original series he created, directs, and executive produces.

The 10 episode first season is set to premiere on Friday, August 6, 2021 on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will arrive on August 6th, with new episodes releasing on subsequent Fridays.

Produced by A24, Mr. Corman also stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez. Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan, and Inman Young executive produce, with Pamela Harvey-White serving as a producer.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s television credits include a starring role in the critically acclaimed half-hour comedy 3rd Rock from the Sun which aired for six seasons. 3rd Rock won Emmys, a Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild awards. Since that series wrapped, Gordon-Levitt’s been busy in feature films including Brick, Mysterious Skin, Stop-Loss, (500) Days of Summer, Inception, Looper, and Snowden.

Apple TV+ released the following synopsis of the original comedy:

“Mr. Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.

Darkly funny, oddly beautiful, and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.”







