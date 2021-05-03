‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 13 Photos: “Triple Duty” Preview

A drug war is impacting law enforcement’s ability to keep the city safe on ABC’s The Rookie season three episode 13. Directed by Bill Johnson from a script by Natalie Callaghan, Zoe Cheng, and Paula Puryear, episode 13 – “Triple Duty” – will air on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Episode 13 guest stars include Dylan Conrique, Toks Olagundoye, and Camille Guat.

“Triple Duty” Plot: Officers Nolan and Bradford hope they can de-escalate a drug war before any innocent lives are lost. Meanwhile, Officer Harper hopes she can get Officer Chen ready to go undercover.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.







