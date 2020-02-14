Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted”

The CW’s Katy Keene season one episode two found KO popping the question, Pepper’s big dreams put in jeopardy, and Jorge turning down what might have been his best opportunity at launching a Broadway career. Up next, episode three – “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted” – airing on February 20, 2020.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chen is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Chapter Three: What Becomes of the Broken Hearted” Plot – BROKEN HEARTS – With everything a little off between Katy (Hale) and KO (Holtz), Katy tries to make everything perfect for Valentine’s Day, so she can avoid what she is truly feeling including lying to him about Gloria (LaNasa) making her work. KO tries to do something nice for the roommates, but only seems to make things worse. Josie (Murray) and Alexander (Laviscount) have been growing closer, but after she meets another aspiring songwriter, Josie realizes it’s time to change up their dynamic.

Jorge (Beauchamp) has been in a secret romantic relationship, but after he doesn’t show for his performance at Molly’s Crisis, Jorge realizes what he needs to do.

Meanwhile, Pepper (Chan) turns to an old friend, Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters), to help her get some quick cash but isn’t proud of how she is doing it.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”