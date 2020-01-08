New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 10: Photos and Preview of “Code Silver”

NBC’s New Amsterdam returns from its winter break on January 14, 2020 with “Code Silver.” Season two episode 10 finds the staff facing a grim situation when prisoners escape their rooms.

The cast is led by Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin. Freema Agyeman plays Dr. Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery is Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Anupam Kher plays Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome.

“Code Silver” Plot – With the hospital on lockdown after the patients from Rikers escape from their beds, Helen and Max find themselves in a situation that could cost them their lives. Meanwhile, Bloom must put aside her pain to help a patient in need, and Iggy is forced to come to terms with the issues in his marriage.







The Series Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

“Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before.

Not taking ‘no’ for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.”