Manifest Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: “Coordinated Flight”

“I need to make amends, Courtney. I’m sorry,” says Zeke (Matt Long) to a woman from his past in season two episode five of NBC’s mystery drama, Manifest.

The episode begins with a flashback of Olive (Luna Blaise) and Grace (Athena Karkanis) spending the day at a carnival. Olive never gave up on the idea that her dad, brother, and aunt would return and asks Grace to have their fortunes told by a Tarot reader. Jump forward to present day and Olive’s helping set up for the next service at The Believers’ gathering. She’s talking to Isaiah (Olli Haaskivi) when three hooded figures begin to vandalize the church. Isaiah tries to stop them and gets beaten, so Olive sets off the fire alarm to scare them off and takes off running.

T.J. (Garrett Wareing) and Ben (Josh Dallas) work in his office on campus to try and figure out the peacock symbol and how it relates to the death date. Ben sees the story about the vandalism on the news and experiences another calling that tells him to “save her.”

A short while later, Grace calls him while driving with Cal (Jack Messina). While they’re talking, Grace and Cal are run off the road by a truck.

Meanwhile, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) is having breakfast at the bar where the bartender he’s started casually hooking up with works. He gets a little grief from her ne’er-do-well younger brother about being around so much.

Olive talks to Adrian (Jared Grimes) about the vandalism and asks him to leave her out of it because her parents don’t know she’s a member. Adrian suggests she stop worrying about what her parents will say or think so much.







Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) gets assigned to work the vandalism and assault case with her new partner, Drea Mikami (Ellen Tamaki). They question Isaiah but he doesn’t give them much information, claiming it’s not his place to judge others and he believes in forgiveness not punishment. Michaela tries to talk to Adrian about Isaiah not cooperating or helping and he blows her off.

Ben and Grace head to the hospital to get checked out. They learn the baby they’re going to have is a girl, however the doctor wants to run a few more tests to make sure she’s okay. Grace tells Ben she thinks his calling to “save her” might be about the baby.

Zeke attends a support group meeting and is told he needs to start making amends to those he hurt when he was an addict.

Michaela arrives at the hospital to find out how Grace and the baby are after the accident. Ben tells her Grace and Cal are fine but the doctor wants to run a few more tests on the baby just to make sure. He also tells her about his new calling. Ben asks Michaela to send him all the reports of attacks against passengers of Flight 828 to see if he can find a pattern.

Michaela goes to the precinct and Drea has found a piece of evidence showing a witness to the hooded figures fleeing the scene of the vandalism of the church. They pick him up for questioning.

Olive shows up at the hospital with T.J. to find out how everyone is and is told she’s going to have a baby sister.

Michaela sends Ben the cases he asks for and has an awkward conversation with Jared about her throwing him under the bus in court. She tells him that she and Ben believe the passengers of 828 are being targeted by extremists and he counters by saying it’s all in her head, which ticks her off.

Shortly thereafter, Michaela and Drea question the witness about what he saw when the hooded guys ran by him. He acts suspicious and says he wasn’t involved in vandalizing the church.

Zeke meets up with a woman from his past named Courtney (Danielle Burgess) and apologizes to her. She’s upset he just disappeared on her and is not impressed he’s back in recovery.

Ben and T.J. discover the extremists, whom they call Xers, have been coordinating attacks against the passengers of 828. It seems the church being vandalized and Grace’s accident are connected after all. Later, the doctor assures Ben and Grace the baby is okay but Grace needs to take it much easier from now on.

Olive heads over to see Michaela at the precinct and confesses she was at the church and saw the hooded men. She says she’s willing to look at a lineup but begs Michaela not to tell Ben and Grace. Michaela believes Olive should tell them and that they’re going to find out eventually. She thinks it will be better if Olive tells them herself.

Olive picks out #2 in the line-up…the witness Michaela and Drea were questioning. Michaela interrogates him and warns that if he doesn’t cooperate, he’s looking at some serious time – not just assault and vandalism but a conspiracy charge. He tells her about a warehouse where the other two hooded men hang out.

Over Ben’s house, Olive tells Grace and Ben about being the witness and being a Believer. They argue and things get heated between Olive and her parents. Ben tells her Adrian is a con man and is profiting by putting the passengers of 828 in danger. Olive storms off not wanting to listen.

Michaela and Drea raid the warehouse with an army of police backing them up. When they get there and break down the doors, the warehouse is deserted. But it’s obvious people were recently there. Michaela tells Drea to test the paint of one of the trucks parked outside, believing it was the one that rammed Grace’s car.

Jared is back at the bar and the bartender’s brother thanks him for the heads up about the raid. His friends appreciated the warning and now the brother wants Jared to meet one of them. Jared agrees to meet him saying, “Any friend of yours is a friend of mine.”

Ben and Grace talk about Olive, and Grace notices the compass Michaela was given in the last episode. She sees it has the same design on it as the Tarot card the fortune-teller gave her and Olive that day at the carnival. Ben and Grace again believe this is proof everything is connected. A little later Ben realizes that his calling “save her” means Olive.

At Michaela’s, she and Zeke are about to have dinner when there’s a knock on the door. They answer it and it’s Courtney who apologizes and says she had nowhere else to go. Michaela introduces herself not sure who Courtney is and Courtney tells her that she’s Zeke’s wife.

The last scene shows a hooded figure come up behind Adrian at his church as he’s cleaning up. The hooded person shoves him up against a wall. It’s then revealed Ben’s the mysterious figure when he issues a warning, “Stay away from my daughter.”







