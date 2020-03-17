Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Recap: “Course Deviation”

“Jared, talk to me please. What is going on?” asks Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh). “Just keep your mouth shut,” whispers Jared (J.R. Ramirez) as Zeke (Matt Long) is removed from visiting her in jail in season two episode 10 of NBC’s Manifest.

Episode 10 begins with a flashback to Flight 828 as the plane’s getting ready to take off. Adrian (Jared Grimes) sits by a woman who’s saying a prayer. She comments on always saying a prayer before taking off and Adrian explains he’s no longer sure that works.

Jump to present day and Zeke’s visiting Michaela in jail, shocked that Jared arrested her. As he’s being taken away by guards, he assures her that he and Ben will get her a lawyer and get her released on bail.

At the Stone house, Grace (Athena Karkanis) has a calling and sees a bridge by a river and hears a man yelling for help. She tells Ben (Josh Dallas) who’s just gotten off the phone with Zeke about Michaela.

Olive (Luna Blaise) and Cal (Jack Messina) talk about how to explain their strange family history to their soon-to-be-born little sister. They decide to make a Stone family guide book.

Michaela’s released on bail and as she’s let out of the cell Jared slips her something before she leaves. He turns to the union rep and tells him he will now have to handle Michaela for the Xers and to let Simon know.

Grace and Ben track down the bridge and river she saw in her calling and discover Adrian hiding out under the bridge. He says he followed a calling here, labeling this calling as “relentless.” Ben says Adrian needs to turn himself in for his part in inspiring Isaiah and helping to cause the nightclub fire. Adrian defends himself saying the callings are to blame.

Michaela walks to the park and sits on a bench. She’s holding what Jared slipped to her, a note that simply reads, “Our place.” Jared joins her in the park where he proposed before she left for Jamaica. Jared reveals he’s been working undercover to expose and arrest the Xers all this time. “The best way to destroy a hate group is to blow it up from the inside,” explains Jared.

Michaela wonders why he didn’t tell her and he explains he needed her to believe he had become an Xer to convince them. Michaela reveals she bugged the bar and he tells her he already knows.

Back at the river, Ben and Adrian are still arguing when Grace’s water breaks two months early. Ben takes her to the hospital with Adrian yelling after them, “What am I supposed to do now?”

At the hospital, the doctor informs Ben that Grace has a unique condition and they need to deliver the baby soon or her life will be in danger. Unfortunately, the specialist who needs to perform the special surgery is five hours away.

At the precinct, Michaela and Jared are called into Captain Kate Bowers’ office. Once in the office and behind closed doors, Bowers (Andrene Ward-Hammond) welcomes Michaela to the investigation into the Xers. They bring her up to speed about Simon being the head of the Xers, noting Simon sees them as terrorists. The meeting’s interrupted when Jared receives a message from his girlfriend about her brother, Billy. He tells Bowers he’ll go and find out what’s going on.

Back at the river, Adrian – now alone – has another calling and hears a man yelling for help. He spots a man in the river struggling not to drown. Adrian reacts quickly and rescues him.

At the Stone home, Olive and Cal are going through old drawings of his about the callings trying to figure out which ones to put in the Stone family history book. They find the first drawing Cal did of a calling; it’s a drawing of the Stone family standing together with a dark shadow figure lurking behind them. Cal admits he never did figure out why he drew this picture and that it still creeps him out.

Their family history book project is put on hold when Olive gets a call from Ben about Grace. He needs the kids to come to the hospital.

Meanwhile at the hospital, Grace tells Ben she wants to have the surgery even if it means she might die. She’s adamant about the survival of the baby. A few minutes later Grace passes out. Ben informs the doctor his wife said to do the surgery. The doctor warns him it’s unlikely she’ll survive, but Ben says it’s what Grace wants.

Ben arrives at the bar and his girlfriend is frantic. She knows her brother did something drastic and she’s scared something will happen to him. Jared sends her home and enters the backroom to find that Billy (Carl Lundstedt) and two other Xers have kidnapped Zeke and have him tied to a chair. Billy explains Zeke was tracking Jared and that his photo’s all over Ben’s board. Jared smiles and tells Billy and the other two men they did a good job.

Back at the precinct, Michaela’s worried about Jared and tells the Captain they should listen in using the bug to find out what’s going on. They hear Jared, who has gone back out to the bar to get himself and Billy a drink, talking about the kidnapping of Zeke and how Simon will think highly of Billy because of this move. He tells Billy he needs to call Simon and show him what he’s done. Billy smiles and agrees.

Simon (Maury Ginsberg) arrives and isn’t happy about Billy kidnapping Zeke. Simon’s wife suggests killing him and making it look like Michaela did it. Simon begins to think that might be a good idea. Hearing this, Michaela and Captain Bowers know they have enough to arrest Simon as head of the Xers. They call in SWAT and head to the bar to make the arrest.

Simon says to kill Zeke and make sure it looks like Michaela did it. He doesn’t want it to link back to him and the Xers. Simon leaves the room and Billy’s about to shoot Zeke when Jared punches Zeke in the stomach. Since Zeke took everything important in his life, he wants to pull the trigger himself. He tells Billy to give him the gun and Billy does.

“I told Michaela she couldn’t trust you,” says Zeke in between bursts of pain. “It’s hard to know who you can trust these days,” replies Jared as he turns and points the gun at Billy and his two pals. “Hands up, you’re under arrest,” yells Jared.

Michaela and the SWAT team burst in a few seconds later.

After the arrest Captain Bowers compliments Jared’s fine police work. She lets him know there’s something waiting for him on his desk at the station.

Jared returns to the precinct and finds Captain Bowers has left him a prep guide for taking the lieutenant exam.







At the hospital the doctor tells Ben they must operate right away but the specialist is still three hours away. Ben changes his mind, unable to bear the idea of living life without Grace. He wants the doctor to save her by treating her condition which is sure to kill the unborn baby.

In a very touching scene beautifully acted by Josh Dallas, Ben tells an unconscious Grace that he’s making this decision so that he, Cal, and Olive don’t lose her. He then talks to his unborn child, apologizing and begging her to fight for life.

In a different part of the hospital the man who Adrian saved from the river is thanking him over and over again while Adrian’s trying to sneak away before being recognized by the authorities.

A short while later Ben’s given great news; the man Adrian saved from the river is the doctor who’s familiar with the surgery Grace needs to save both her and the baby. Ben finds Adrian sitting alone and tells him Grace and the baby should be okay because of him saving the doctor. Ben believes this should be the evidence Adrian needs to know that the callings are good. Adrian disagrees, reminding Ben the callings led Ben and Grace to the river and it was being at the river and Grace stumbling as they were looking for him that led to her medical condition.

Ben refuses to believe Adrian’s take on the callings. Adrian tells him he thinks they are all messengers of evil and leaves.

The surgery is a success and Grace and the baby are doing just fine.

That evening Michaela brings Ben take-out for dinner along with beer to celebrate Grace and the baby. Ben tells her about the decision he almost had to make and she believes no one should ever have to make that kind of decision and that he can continue being the greatest dad ever. Ben also reveals what Adrian said about the callings and she agrees with Ben that the callings are good.

Adrian’s walking somewhere in the city and turns down an alley. He sees three large, ominous shadow figures rise up and come toward him. He turns and flees.

The last scene is of Cal in his bed. He looks at the wall and sees the three scary shadow figures rising up. He sits up and turns on the light…they’re gone.







