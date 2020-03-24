Manifest Season 2 Episode 11 Recap: “Unaccompanied Minors”

NBC’s Manifest season two episode 11 begins with Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) talking about the three looming shadow figures Cal (Jack Messina) keeps seeing and what it could mean. Ben fears Adrian’s right and that the callings could be lulling them into a sense of obedience, setting them up to help put into motion an evil endgame.

Michaela disagrees, reminding him the callings have always been to help save people. Ben changes the subject and asks Michaela how Zeke (Matt Long) is doing. Michaela admits she’s scared and that Zeke is running out of time as he’s getting close to his death date.

Zeke meets with his sponsor and talks about it being the anniversary of his sister’s death. His sponsor suggests Zeke focus on the time he has left and closure.

Michaela sits outside before heading to work and talks to whoever or whatever is in charge of the callings; like a prayer. She says she needs guidance to keep believing in following the instructions. She doesn’t understand why the man she loves is freezing to death and questions how she’s supposed to keep believing if she loses him.

Michaela’s walking to the precinct when she hears someone yell, “Stop! Thief!” She sees a young man running out of a store and gives chase, catching up to the petty thief who begs her to let him go. He claims he only stole a candy bar. Michaela has a calling and hears a voice demanding she let him go. Michaela takes the candy bar and tells the young man next time she’ll arrest him. He runs off onto a bus.

Michaela returns the candy bar to the store owner. He reveals the thief stole a bunch of cold medicine and that another shop nearby was also ripped off a few days ago. At the precinct, Michaela tells Jared (J.R. Ramirez) about it and they decide to team up to find the petty thief who it sounds like is part of a meth-making team.

At the Stone house, Ben has a vision of a subway train coming at him and tells Grace it felt like he was going to die.

T.J. (Garrett Wareing) and Cal are taking a walk and eating ice cream when T.J. has a calling and sees a red bird – a phoenix. They return home and tell Ben and Grace about it. Grace says the bird Zeke described sounds like a mural. Ben and T.J. discover the phoenix mural is located on a subway platform.

T.J. and Ben head over to the subway and see a man about to commit suicide by falling in front of the subway train. Ben and T.J. grab him just in time and he collapses.

Meanwhile, Zeke’s getting ready for an MRI by Dr. Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur) who’s concerned at the rate Zeke’s getting worse. He’s moving closer to freezing to death, yet she says to have faith and that her cure just needs some fine-tuning.

Jared and Michaela go to the bus depot and talk to the bus driver the young petty theft man got on. He says he doesn’t remember the guy. They decide to take a look at the video cam footage on the bus.

After the test, Zeke gets a visit from his mother who’s worried about why he still looks so sick. He lies to her that he’s still recovering from getting burned and breathing in smoke at the nightclub fire. As his mother leaves, Saanvi arrives and explains he has more muscle damage. She assures him they won’t lose the fight against his death date.

Over at the precinct, Jared and Michaela find the footage of the shoplifter and are able to ID him. They start tracking the teenager.

Ben and T.J. visit the man who tried to kill himself in the hospital. They notice one of his possessions is a tiny music box and when they open it, the lullaby it plays is the one Grace learned from Cal.

Jared and Michaela find the shoplifter at his school and question him about who he works for. He admits the bus he got on is the drop-off for the cold medicine but that’s all he knows. Michaela and Jared decide to let the shoplifter go so he can lead them to whoever’s in charge of the meth-making group.

Cal’s visiting Zeke in the hospital when Ben asks about the lullaby. Both he and Zeke start singing it and Zeke reveals his father wrote it. Ben realizes the man in the subway who tried to kill himself is Zeke’s dad. He tells Zeke but Zeke doesn’t want to have anything to do with him; he’s still angry his father left the family after his sister’s death.

Ben understands his anger but explains this could be a chance to give himself closure with that part of his life. Zeke remembers what his sponsor said to him about closure earlier that day.

T.J. is sitting with Zeke’s dad and talking to him about second chances when Zeke walks in. T.J. and Ben give Zeke and his dad privacy as they talk.

Michaela walks into Zeke’s room to find him gone. Just as she’s about to go looking for him, he enters and hugs her. He tells her about his father and Ben and T.J.’s calling. He’s decided he’s going on a brief trip with his father to honor his sister. Michaela asks about his treatment and Zeke confesses he’s done with it. Michaela starts to get upset but Zeke explains he doesn’t want to waste any more of the time he has left in the hospital tied to tubes. He wants to spend his remaining time with her.

A little later Saanvi tries to enter her office but finds she’s been locked out. Security arrives to explain her hospital privileges have been revoked. They escort an arguing Saanvi out of the hospital.

Jared and Michaela track the shoplifter to a location that could be the meth lab. During their stakeout Michaela tells Jared she’s in love with Zeke, thinking he’s working with her to try to get back together (an idea given to her by her partner, Drea). Jared explains she’s wrong and he has accepted her with Zeke but that he needs to be friends with her and have her in his life. He starts to say that he and Zeke might even become friends and Michaela becomes upset. She confesses Zeke might not have much time left, that he’s dying. She reveals everyone on Flight 828 and anyone who’s has been affected by whatever happened that day has a death date.

The conversation ends when they spot the driver of the bus the shoplifter got on.

Jared and Michaela bust in and Jared goes after one of the men who jumps out a window. Michaela heads down a corridor, through a door, and down some steps to find the meth lab, the bus driver, and Jace Baylor (James McMenamin), who has been arrested for meth dealings before. As she’s about to make the arrest she has a calling that instructs her to let him go. She decides to ignore the calling and slaps the cuffs on Jace.







At the Stone home, Ben and Grace are enjoying ice cream – with sprinkles – when Ben announces he’s going to spend less time trying to figure out all the connections with passengers on 828 and the callings and more time with her and the kids.

Meanwhile at the precinct, Michaela tells Jared about the calling to let Jace go but isn’t sure if it was talking about him or Zeke. She also reveals it’s the first time she’s defied a calling.

Later at her apartment, Michaela finds Zeke waiting for her. He confesses that most of his life is full of mistakes and regret and he wants to end his life on his terms. Zeke asks Michaela to marry him and she says yes!

The episode’s final scene shows Cal in his bedroom with Ben tucking him in. He asks Ben if Zeke and his dad made up and Ben believes they’re working on it. Ben says goodnight and right after he leaves Cal sees the three dark shadows again. The scene changes to Jace, the bus driver, and the shoplifter together in lockup. It’s revealed the ominous shadow figures are their shadows.







