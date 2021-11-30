Netflix Announces New & Returning Genres Series Arriving in 2022

Netflix just released details on new and returning genre series premiering on the streaming service throughout 2022. The announcement, made by Head of Scripted Series, US/Canada’s Peter Friedlander, included plot descriptions and confirmed early 2022 premiere dates for new series including Archive 81, Vikings: Valhalla, and In From the Cold.

“Today we’re excited to unveil select premiere dates and new details for our upcoming 2022 genre series slate which has never been stronger or richer in breadth,” stated Friedlander. “We have world-beloved fan-favorites such as The Sandman and Resident Evil; new stories that delve into centuries-old sagas like Vikings: Valhalla and The Witcher: Blood Origin; returning favorites including Stranger Things 4, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Alice in Borderland Season 2, Locke & Key Season 3, and Raising Dion Season 2; animated genre event series like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Magic: The Gathering, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, the animated series prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead; the return of master storytelling with Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club; plus new genre-bending thriller Archive 81.”

JANUARY & FEBRUARY GENRE SERIES PREMIERE DATES

ARCHIVE 81 debuts January 14, 2022

Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

IN FROM THE COLD debuts January 28, 2022

During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built.

RAISING DION returns for Season 2 on February 1, 2022

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins February 25, 2022

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

ADDITIONAL GENRE HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2022

ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 2

The epic live-action adaptation of the hit manga by Haro Aso -where young people are forced to take on games in order to survive in the mysterious world of the Borderland – is coming back for a second season! In order to unravel the mysteries of the Borderland and return to our world, Arisu, Usagi and their companions have to take on the next stage, where even more gruesome games await them. Will they be able to finally shed light on the mysteries of the Borderland? The unpredictable adventure continues…

ALL OF US ARE DEAD

All of Us Are Dead is a story about people who are trapped in a high school where a zombie virus is spreading and those who are trying to save them as extreme situations riddled with surprises unfold.

ARMY OF THE DEAD: LOST VEGAS

The animated series chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.

THE CUPHEAD SHOW!

The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs. The new series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s.

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS

The animated series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

FIRST KILL

When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

LOCKE & KEY SEASON 3

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING

Coming soon in 2022 is Magic: The Gathering, an all-new animated event series from Entertainment One (eOne) Hasbro’s global entertainment studio. Magic: The Gathering’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. Fans can currently experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, Magic: The Gathering Arena on PC and mobile, and published fiction across the web, comics, and a New York Times bestselling novel.

THE MIDNIGHT CLUB

A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike. Cast includes Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake and Heather Langenkamp.

RESIDENT EVIL

Resident Evil is a live action, scripted series that will tell a brand new story building on Capcom’s legendary video game franchise. Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, along with Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez.

THE SANDMAN

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

STRANGER THINGS 4 (SUMMER 2022)

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY S3

On the same day in 1989, 43 infants are born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ In 2019, the estranged family reunites upon the news of their father’s mysterious passing, but begin to fracture due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse. After failing to save the world, the siblings travel back in time to escape, but it goes awry and scatters them across different periods in 1960s Dallas. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which turns out to be a result of the group’s timeline disruption — yet again. Upon finally reuniting and putting a stop to the 1960s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy returns home to 2019, convinced they fixed the timeline and therefore prevented the initial apocalypse from ever happening. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly how they left them… Welcome to the Sparrow Academy.

THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.