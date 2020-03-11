New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “Liftoff”

NBC’s New Amsterdam season two episode 17 finds Dr. Reynolds saying his goodbyes to his co-workers and friends. “Liftoff” is set to air on March 17, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin. Freema Agyeman plays Dr. Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery is Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Anupam Kher plays Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome.

“Liftoff” Plot – Max searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his eye-opening appearance in a viral “Go Fund Me” video. Reynolds takes his last laps at the hospital while Kapoor helps a former pilot deal with his life as a paraplegic.







The Series Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

“Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before.

Not taking ‘no’ for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.”