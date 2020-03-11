ABC’s officially renewed the dramatic series Station 19 for a fourth season. The decision wasn’t difficult as season three is the show’s most-watched season. Plus, the series has consistently been the #1 broadcast series on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three is averaging 13.5 million viewers.

Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy) executive produces and serves as the showrunner. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Paris Barclay also executive produce. Barclay (Sons of Anarchy) is a producing director.

“Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her – along with the talented cast and crew – for all they’ve done to make Station 19 thrive this season,” stated Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss is Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval plays Captain Pruitt Herrera.

The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.







