It’s official – Prodigal Son has been renewed for a second season. The network confirmed the renewal and released a 40 second teaser trailer that hints Ainsley is in for a rough time in season two.

“From the moment Prodigal Son premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of most unique family relationships on television,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We’d like to thank our friends, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate.”

Season one of the critically acclaimed drama averaged 8.9 million viewers.

The cast includes Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Bellamy Young, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, and Keiko Agena. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the drama and serve as writers and showrunners. Fedak and Sklaver also executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane.

Prodigal Son Season 1 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Prodigal Son follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Sheen) was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective GIL ARROYO (Phillips), all while dealing with his manipulative mother, JESSICA WHITLY (Young), his seemingly normal sister, AINSLEY WHITLY (Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son.

In the season finale, the events of “the girl in the box” mystery concluded with a shocking twist suggesting that killing runs deep in the Whitly family.







