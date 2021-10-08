‘Ragdoll’ Trailer: First Look at AMC+’s Serial Killer Thriller

AMC+’s official trailer for Ragdoll arrives a month out from the series’ premiere. The network describes Ragdoll as a “modern-day Faustian thriller” and has set a Thursday, November 11, 2021 launch date for the six-part series.

The cast is led by Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (Too Close, The Musketeers) and Lucy Hale (The Hating Game, Pretty Little Liars).

Sid Gentle Films Ltd (Killing Eve) executive produces along with AMC and UKTV’s Alibi. Ms. Marvel‘s Freddy Syborn also executive produces and serves as lead writer.

AMC+ released the official synopsis of the six-episode series:

“Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats – nicknamed the ‘Ragdoll.’ Assigned to the shocking case are newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Lloyd-Hughes); his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Teixeira); and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). The ‘Ragdoll Killer’ taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma.”