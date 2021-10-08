‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 4 Promo, Photos, and Plot

The teaser trailer for ABC’s A Million Little Things season four episode four reveals Peter might be about to provide the police with the identity of one of his attackers. Episode four – “pinocchio” – will air on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

David Giuntoli stars as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, Christina Moses is Regina Howard, Grace Park plays Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom, Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene is Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield plays Danny Dixon.

“pinocchio” Plot: Gary’s past starts to affect his future with Darcy, while Eddie uncovers more from the night of his accident. Rome receives promising interest for his documentary, and Maggie gets a taste of workplace politics.

A Million Little Things Description, Courtesy of ABC:

A group of friends bands together to tackle issues heightened by the challenges our world is facing right now.