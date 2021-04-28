Roselyn Sanchez Takes Up Residence on ‘Fantasy Island’

Devious Maids‘ Roselyn Sanchez will star in Fox’s updated version of Fantasy Island. Sanchez has signed on to play Elena Roarke, described as “a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island.”

The network previously announced Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) will be playing Ruby Okoro, “a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there.” John Gabriel Rodriquez (Miranda’s Rights) is on board to star as Javier, a pilot “who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.”

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain (The 100) are executive producing the Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment production.

Filming is currently underway in Puerto Rico. Fox is targeting an August 10, 2021 premiere.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.







