‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 19 Photos: Season Finale Part 1 Preview

Part one of ABC’s The Good Doctor season four’s two-part finale finds the doctors helping out an underserved community in Guatemala. Season four episode 19 – “Venga” – was directed by Mike Listo from a script by Liz Friedman. “Venga” will air on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode 19 guest stars include Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma, Shalyn Ferdinand as Dr. Heather Boyd, Allegra Fulton as Dr. Karla Saravia, and Esmeralda Pimentel as Nurse Ana Morales.

“Venga” Plot: During part one of the two-part season finale, the St. Bonaventure team travels to Guatemala on a surgical mission to help patients at a rural hospital. Once there, the team faces a small community that is in desperate need of their help but are assigned the daunting task of identifying who they can help most.

And while Shaun seems to be thriving in Guatemala, Lea is still struggling with the loss of her baby.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.