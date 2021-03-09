ABC’s The Good Doctor season four is taking a two-week break which is perfect since, judging by the teaser, fans are going to need a little extra time to emotionally prepare for episode 12. Directed by Rebecca Moline from a script by Peter Blake and Mark Rozeman, episode 12 will air on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Brian Marc, Bria Samone Henderson, Noah Galvin, Christian Clemenson, John Hensley, and Onahoua Rodriguez guest star.

“Teeny Blue Eyes” Plot: When a renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment, the team’s enthusiasm is quickly overshadowed by the doctor’s behavior. After studying his case, Dr. Shaun Murphy sees a pattern he recognizes.

Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea are forced to make a life-changing decision that will alter the course of their relationship.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.







