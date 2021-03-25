‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Episode 11 Photos: “Limits of Loyalty” Preview

CBS’s SEAL Team fans are going to have to patiently wait for the outcome of Jason’s legal drama. The series is taking a two-week break and will return on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 with season four episode 11, “Limits of Loyalty.” Episode 11 was directed by Allison Liddi-Brown from a script by Corinne Marrinan.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, and Neil Brown Jr. stars as Ray Perry. AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn and Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis. Recurring cast members include Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, Scott Foxx as Full Metal, and Judd Lormand as Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.

Guest stars include Rachel Boston, Natasha Hall, Kerri Medders, Clare Snodgrass, and Steven Culp. Eddie Aguirre, Bahram Khosraviani, and Aaron D. Alexander also guest star.

“Limits of Loyalty” Plot: Jason is put on trial with a potential career-ending outcome, without knowing if his closest friend, Ray, has his back. Also, Stella moves in with Clay, and Sonny visits Hannah to help her prepare for the arrival of their baby.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.