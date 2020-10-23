The CW’s released photos and plot details from The Outpost season three episode four, “The Key to Paradise.” Episode four was directed by Orsi Nagypal from a script by Jonathan Glassner and will air on October 29, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jessica Green as Talon and includes Jake Stormoen as Captain Garret Spears, Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn Calkussar/Rosmund, Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo, and Aaron Fontaine as Tobin. Reece Ritchie plays Zed, Izuka Hoyle is Wren, Jaye Griffiths is Yavalla, Georgia May Foote is Falista, and Adam Johnson as Munt.

“The Key to Paradise” Plot: CHOICES – As Talon (Green) presses for answers, Yavalla (Griffiths) recruits Gwynn (Waterhouse) for her cause. Reunited with a past love, Tobin (Fontaine) faces a difficult choice. Lastly, Zed’s (Ritchie) loyalty is tested.