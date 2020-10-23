‘The Outpost’ Season 3 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “The Key to Paradise”

Rebecca Murray
Jake Stormoen as Garrett and Jessica Green as Talon in ‘The Outpost’ season 3 episode 4 (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment)

The CW’s released photos and plot details from The Outpost season three episode four, “The Key to Paradise.” Episode four was directed by Orsi Nagypal from a script by Jonathan Glassner and will air on October 29, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jessica Green as Talon and includes Jake Stormoen as Captain Garret Spears, Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn Calkussar/Rosmund, Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo, and Aaron Fontaine as Tobin. Reece Ritchie plays Zed, Izuka Hoyle is Wren, Jaye Griffiths is Yavalla, Georgia May Foote is Falista, and Adam Johnson as Munt.

“The Key to Paradise” Plot: CHOICES – As Talon (Green) presses for answers, Yavalla (Griffiths) recruits Gwynn (Waterhouse) for her cause. Reunited with a past love, Tobin (Fontaine) faces a difficult choice. Lastly, Zed’s (Ritchie) loyalty is tested.

Glynis Barber as Gertrusha, Aaron Fontaine as Tobin and Adam Johnson as Munt (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment)
Georgia May Foote as Falista, Glynis Barber as Gertrusha and Aaron Fontaine as Tobin in season 3 episode 4 (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment)
Aaron Fontaine as Tobin in season 3 episode 4 (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment)
Georgia May Foote as Falista in season 3 episode 4 (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment)
Izuka Hoyle as Wren and Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo in season 3 episode 4 (Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment)



