‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 1: Photos, Plot Details and Cast List

Season one of CBS’s legal drama All Rise ended with an episode shot via Zoom and other technology and featuring Judge Carmichael conducting a virtual bench trial. Season two episode one continues to reflect current events, with the first photos showing the actors all wearing face masks. Directed by Michael M. Robin from a script by Denitria Harris-Lawrence, “A Change is Gonna Come” will air on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Todd Williams, and Samantha Marie Ware recur in season two.

Episode one guest stars include Rebecca Field, Tyler Barnhardt, Robyn Lively, Joel Gretsch, Renee Victor, Castulo Guerra, Boone Platt, and Ahmad Dugas.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” Plot: Lola and Mark try to rebuild their friendship after Mark witnessed Lola being detained during a protest while defending a teen girl, amid an escalating encounter with police, on part one of a two-part second season premiere. Through a series of flashbacks, details emerge surrounding the night of the protest as well as the long-lasting effects they have on Lola, Mark, Emily, Luke, and everyone else involved.

Also, to help with the court backlog due to closures caused by COVID-19, Lola hires Ness Johnson (Samantha Marie Ware), a bright, outspoken legal clerk who immediately clashes with Sherri.