Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 18 Photos: Preview of “Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai”

Magnum P.I.‘s Zachary Knighton guest stars on CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 18, “Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai.” Episode 18 was directed by Tate Donovan from a script by Talia Gonzalez and Bisanne Masoud (story by Zoe Robyn). “Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai” – Hawaian for lost in the sea sprays – airs on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Series star Kimee Bamilero’s dad, Roy M. Balmilero, guest stars as Noelani’s dad. Musician Donavon Frankenreiter is featured as a performer at La Mariana.

Additional episode 18 guest stars include Jean Ota, Max Phyo, Enson Inoue, Stephen Lau, Victor Naval, Ian Verdun, and Peter James Smith. Gregory Cruz, Rodney Rowland, Denny McAuliffe, and Grant Udagawa also guest star in “Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai.”

Alex O’Loughlin leads the cast as Steve McGarrett. Scott Caan plays Danny “Danno” Williams, Ian Anthony Dale is Adam Noshimuri, Meaghan Rath is Tani Rey, and Jorge Garcia plays Jerry Ortega. Beulah Koale stars as Junior Reigns, Chi McBride is Captain Lou Grover, Katrina Law is Quinn Liu, Taylor Wily plays Kamekona, Dennis Chun is Sgt. Duke Lukela, and Kimee Balmilero plays Dr. Noelani Cunha.

“Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai” Plot – While Five-0 investigates a murder on a cargo ship where pirates impersonated the Coast Guard to board the boat, Adam finally gets the evidence he needs to take down the Island’s Yakuza operation once and for all. Also, Quinn helps Noelani when she suspects that her uncle didn’t die of natural causes.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Hawaii Five-O is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands’ sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii’s former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest “game” in town.

Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands’ local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.

Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state’s brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.”







