‘Fatherhood’ Trailer Finds Kevin Hart Playing a Struggling Dad

The official trailer for Netflix’s Fatherhood stars Kevin Hart as a widower who vows to do his best in raising his baby daughter. The film was adapted from Matthew Logelin’s Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love and is set for release on June 18, 2021.

In addition to Emmy nominee Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up), the cast includes Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard (Cross Creek), Lil Rel Howery (Judas and the Black Messiah), DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), and Frankie R. Faison (The Village). Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Paul Reiser (Mad About You), Melody Hurd (Them), and Deborah Ayorinde (Them) also star.

Oscar nominee Paul Weitz (About a Boy) and Dana Stevens (Reckless) adapted Logelin’s memoir, with Weitz directing. Kevin Hart, Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood.