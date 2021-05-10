‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 13: “Toxic” Photos, Plot and Cast

Vigilantes are out for revenge against a company damaging the environment on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season two episode 13. Directed by Ken Girotti from a script by Gina Gionfriddo and Elizabeth Rinehart, episode 13 will air on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Episode 13 guest stars include Matt McTighe, Michael Hayden, Jules Willcox, Colin Bates, Austen Danielle Bohmer, and Jason Babinsky. Alexis Bronkovic, Jessica Savage, Emma Degerstedt, Eric Leviton, Brian D Coats, and John Jezior also guest star.

“Toxic” Plot: The team tracks two brothers set on getting revenge against members of the company that caused their town’s environmental destruction. Also, Sarah meets the rest of the LaCroix family, including Jess’ sister, Louise (Willcox).

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.