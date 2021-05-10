‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 16 Photos: “Lockdown” Preview

Escaped prisoners target Hondo on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode 16. Directed by Maja Vrvilo from a script Kent Rotherham and Robert Wittstadt, episode 16 will air on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Episode 16 guest stars include Sherilynn Fenn, Norma Kuhling, J. Anthony Pena, Paul Lincoln Alayo, and Kelli Dawn Hancock. Andy Martinez Jr., John Eddins, Sohm Kapila, Jon Chaffin, and Diana Tanaka also guest star.

“Lockdown” Plot: When four escaped prisoners take control of a courthouse with Hondo and Deacon inside but unarmed, the two race to save the lives of innocent civilians while trying to avoid detection themselves. Also, Street visits his mother, Karen (Fenn), in the hospital and faces a pivotal decision.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.