‘Spencer’ Unveils New Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

A new photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released as filming on Pablo Larraín’s Spencer moves from Germany to the UK. Spencer examines one weekend in the life of the beloved People’s Princess (as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair referred to her as the world mourned her death) and is expected to hit theaters later this year.

In addition to Kristen Stewart (Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, the Twilight franchise) as Princess Diana, the cast includes Jack Farthing (Poldark) as Prince Charles, BAFTA Award nominee Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout).

Pablo Larraín (Jackie) directs from a screenplay by Steven Knight (Academy Award nominee for Dirty Pretty Things). Larraín’s behind the scenes team includes Director of Photography Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran (Academy award-winner for Little Women and Anna Karenina), Makeup and Hair Designer Wakana Yoshihara (Murder On The Orient Express), and Production Designer Guy Hendrix Dyas (Academy Award nominee for Passengers and Inception).

Academy Award, BAFTA, and Grammy Award nominee Jonny Greenwood (of Radiohead) is composing the score.

Juan de Dios Larraín (Jackie, A Fantastic Woman) for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski (Toni Erdmann) for Komplizen Film, and BAFTA award winner and Academy Award nominee Paul Webster (Anna Karenina, Atonement) for Shoebox Films are producing. Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, and Christina Zisa for NEON and Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Neon:

Spencer focuses on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.







