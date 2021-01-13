The official trailer for the third and final chapter in the To All the Boys franchise – To All the Boys: Always and Forever – is the three minute diversion we all need right now. In addition to launching the full trailer, Netflix also released a batch of photos from the much-anticipated coming-of-age film.

The trailer, which is all kinds of adorable, shows the relationship between Lara Jean and Peter is severely tested by the possibility of being separated as they head off to college.

The cast of the third film of the trilogy based on the popular books by Jenny Han is led by Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey and Noah Centineo as Peter. The cast also includes Janel Parrish as Margot Covey, Anna Cathcart as Kitty, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur as Christine, Sarayu Blue as Trina Rothschild, and John Corbett as Dr. Covey. Katie Lovejoy adapted Han’s book, Michael Fimognari returned to direct, and Matt Kaplan produced.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever will premiere on February 12, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

And a Look Back at To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You:

It’s a new year and Lara Jean and Peter are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter – her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day – she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot, Chris, and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy, to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.

But when John Ambrose, another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?