‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

The gang winds up in a bar alongside killers on Magnum P.I. season three episode five, “The Day Danger Walked In,” featuring guest star Roger E. Mosley (TC in the original series) back as John Booky. Episode five was directed by Krishna Rao from a script by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim and will air on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast as Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks is Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang stars as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Episode five’s guest stars include Christopher Thornton as Kenny “Shammy” Shamberg, Jay Ali as Dr. Ethan Shah, Robert Angelo as Earl Kinney, Esera Tuaolo as Tua, Rayan Lawrence as Neil, and Graham Shiels as Vince.

“The Day Danger Walked In” Plot: As a major hurricane hits the Island, Magnum and his friends find shelter inside La Mariana, along with two armed killers also escaping the dangerous storm. Also, Rick must confess to TC that he let the insurance lapse on the bar.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.

When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!