‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 5 Trailer, Photos, Plot and Air Date

CBS has just released a batch of photos from the upcoming season five episode five of action drama, MacGyver. Episode five, “Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO,” was directed by Ericson Core from a script by Jim Adler and will air on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, Tristin Mays plays Riley Davis, and Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer. Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode five guest stars include Ernest Miller as Lt. Ray Walker, Bojana Novakovic as Anya Vitez, and Nick E. Tarabay as Tibor Babic.

“Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO” Plot: Using a cryptic postcard as their only clue, Mac and the team must solve a fallen friend’s final case and bring him justice.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.