BTS Announces North America Tour Dates Will Be Postponed

It’s official – BTS will postpone their North American tour. Big Hit Entertainment made the announcement via Weverse on March 26, 2020, stating, “We would like to inform you that there will be some adjustments for the upcoming ‘Map of the Soul’ Tour – North America schedule in order to make sure that we put the safety of everyone involved first and foremost.”

The North American leg of the tour was scheduled to kick off April 25th at Levi Stadium. The tour was supposed to continue through early June, with June 6th in Chicago being their last stop on the North American tour.

Big Hit went on to say, “The tour will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible.”

Big Hit continued the announcement, noting, “We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans.”

BTS is scheduled to have two concerts in Fukuoka, Japan on June 28th and 29th. Their European tour then kicks off in London on July 3rd and ends July 18th in Barcelona, Spain. No word yet on the postponement or cancellation of those dates.

BTS had already canceled their Seoul concerts which were planned for April 11, 12, 18, and 19. Fans were refunded their money instead of rescheduling those particular concerts. Around the time the cancellation of the Seoul concerts was announced, it was reported BTS member Suga had donated 100 million won ($80,600 in US currency) to charity, which inspired many fans to follow suit and donate the money that was refunded to them. The charity of choice by Suga and BTS fans is the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

Although fans around the world are saddened by the news, many have shown their support and understanding during these difficult times.

Stay safe, stay home, and #FlattenTheCurve.







