‘The Rookie’ Season 2 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “The Overnight”

American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie guest star in ABC’s The Rookie season two episode 16, “The Overnight.” Directed by Stephanie Marquardt from a script by Rachael Seymour and Corey Miller, episode 16 will air on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Nathan Fillion leads the cast as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

“The Overnight” Plot – Officers Chen and Bradford respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of American Idol, and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie). Meanwhile, Chen befriends reporter (Roselyn Sanchez) whose motives are not clear.







The Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

“Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”